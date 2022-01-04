Jesse K. Mellinger, Jr., 89, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 31, 2021, after a brief illness. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Jesse K. and Sue Snader Mellinger. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, of 62 years, in 2015.
He served 2 years in the U.S. Army and was a professional truck driver for 40 years. He was employed by Brenneman Printing Inc. at the time of his death. He was a member of the Lancaster Church of the Nazarene where he maintained the grounds and served on the church board for many years.
He will be missed by his children: Donna Kurtz of Lancaster, Jesse III married to Linda of Millersville and Steven married to Pamela of Mount Joy; four grandchildren, Eric and Kevin Kurtz, Jennifer Rivera and Heather Rhoads; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Elaine Mellinger, California and Barbara Carpenter, Ohio. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul, Walter and Mervin Mellinger and four sisters, Dorothy Hershey, Rebecca Shenk, Gladys Sensenig and Miriam Brammer.
There will be no public viewing; however, family and friends are invited to attend his graveside service at the Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Greenfield Road and Lincoln Hwy. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 1 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. Memorials are welcomed to the charity of one’s choice.
Furman’s – Leola
