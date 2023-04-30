Jesse James Powell, 32, of New Holland, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Louis J. Powell and the late Patricia Ann Hess.
Jesse was a graduate of Garden Spot High School. He enjoyed collecting Pokmon cards and playing video games. He also liked listening to rock and metal music and watching Cartoon Network. He was a plethora of interesting facts.
Jesse is survived by his aunt Pam Meshey (Rick), aunt Penny Fisher (Mark), uncle Randy Hess (Jessica), and grandfather Carl Hess (Dottie). He was preceded in death by his mother in 2013 and grandmother Ellen Hess.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
