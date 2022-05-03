Jesse Gingrich Charles

Jesse G. Charles, 59, of Manor Twp., passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital, following a recent cancer diagnosis. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Martha Charles Sangree and the late Ivan G. Charles. Jesse was the beloved husband of Sylvia "Sib" (Nafziger) Charles. They would have celebrated thirty years of marriage this coming May 23rd.
Along with his mother and wife, Jesse will be missed by his son, Nicholas and his wife Marnice; two brothers, Stephen and his wife Janice, and Samuel and his wife Susan; a sister, Eunice Charles; and nine nieces and nephews.
Jesse was a 1982 graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School, and later earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Messiah College. In 1983 Jesse had a life altering accident when he fell out of a tree and broke his neck. For 39 years he was a quadriplegic. He never let his disability stop him from leading a full and wonderful life. He worked as a Customer Service Representative for United Disabilities Services in Lancaster. Jesse loved nature and enjoyed hunting, bird watching and smoking cigars with his friends. His favorite thing though was being with his wife, son and daughter-in-law. He was a member of Manor Church.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service which will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. A private interment at Habecker Mennonite Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. Please consider wearing a mask to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions in Jesse's memory be made to Joni and Friends Pennsylvania, 340 Highland Drive, Suite 200, Mountville, PA 17554. For online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com