Jesse F. Peters

Jesse Faus Peters, 88, of Manheim, PA, beloved father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother, went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday at noon, April 2, 2022, at Bob Fryer and Family Inpatient Center in Mount Joy. Born in the Manheim area of Lancaster County, he was the son of Wayne R. and Minnie Faus Peters.
Jesse was a member of Calvary Bible Church in Mount Joy. After finishing the 8th grade at Sunnyside School, Jesse worked on his father's farm until entering 1W, a service that allowed conscientious objectors to serve their country in a non-warrior context. He met his future wife at Byberry State Hospital near Philadelphia where she was volunteering as an RN. They were married September 8, 1956.
Jesse was very active in and very passionate about his work with the Gideons International, Lancaster West Camp, and served in many Pennsylvania State offices of the ministry during the late 1990s. Along with his wife, he attended 33 Gideons International Conventions. His faith, family, church, and his upholstery shop were very important to him.
Jesse is survived by four sons: J. Keith, husband of Bonnie Webb Peters, of Lititz; David L., husband of Linda Adler Peters, of Clermont, FL; Dean R., husband of Kim Warner Peters, of Mount Joy; and Kenton G., husband of LoriJo Grubb Peters, of Manheim; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a brother, James, husband of Carolyn Peters, of Manheim. He is also survived by his late wife's siblings: Ross, husband of Polly Mast, of Lansing, NC; Anna Mary, wife of Larry Shepherd, of West Jefferson, NC; Glenn, husband of Margaret Mast, of Lansing; and Jean, wife of Dan Hess, of Lansing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Leona Grace Mast Peters, and by a grandson, Collin M. Peters. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Eva Mae Peters, Hetty Peters Shenk, and Anna Grace Peters; and brothers, Earl Peters and Roy Peters.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 13 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Bible Church, 629 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA. Private interment will be in Mastersonville Brethren in Christ Cemetery. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests at the church on Wednesday, 10:00 AM until the time of the service. If desired, contributions may be made to the Memorial Bible Fund of Gideons International, Lancaster West Camp, PO Box 194, Manheim, PA 17545. A livestream link of the service is available at cbcmj.com. Scroll to the bottom to click on the youtube channel.
