Jesse F. King, age 90 of Ronks, went home to be with the Lord while surrounded by his family on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was the husband of Susie Fisher King.
Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late John and Barbara Fisher King. Besides his wife, he is survived by 6 children: Barbara Ann wife of Michael Stoltzfus of Narvon, Sadie F. wife of the late Amos Lapp Jr. of Kinzers, Elmer J. husband of Hannah S. Stoltzfus King of Ronks, John Ivan husband of Kathryn Stoltzfus King of New Holland, Mervin F. husband of Carolyn Fry King of Gap, and Anna Ruth wife of Mervin King of Port Royal, PA, 37 grandchildren, 90 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and 7 siblings: Mary Fisher of Paradise, Levi King of Gap, John husband of Sarah Esh King of New Holland, Omar Husband of Barbara Fisher King of Coatesville, Eli husband of Anna Esh King of Ronks, Abner husband of Rebecca Zook King of Honey Brook, and Susie wife of Daniel King of Paradise. He was preceded in death by 5 siblings: Isaac, Christian, Emma, Rebecca, and Barbara.
Funeral service will take place on Sunday August 11th at 2 p.m. at Summitview Christian Fellowship Church, 144 Summitville Road, New Holland, PA. There will be a viewing at the late home, 3382 W. Newport Road, Ronks, PA, on Friday from 3-7 p.m. and again on Saturday at Summit View Church from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com