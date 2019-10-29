Jesse F. Conlin, Jr, 79, passed away at his Lancaster residence with his family by his side on Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was born in Lancaster to the late Jesse F., Sr. and Pauline C. (Shirk) Conlin. Jesse marked 55 years of marriage with his wife Barbara on September 5th.
He graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School with the Class of 1958, and enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving until 1962. Jesse then worked as an electrician for Armstrong for over 30 years.
Jesse was a member of Faith United Church of Christ, where he was instrumental in assisting with building of the fellowship hall in 1983. He was an avid Eagles fan and also enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling and walking. He was a member of the Eighth Ward Club. Most importantly was the time spent with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Barbara, Jesse is survived by their three children, Steven F. Conlin of Lancaster, Cheryl A., wife of Henry Hess of Marietta and Holly E., wife of Leroy Claar of Lancaster; five grandchildren, Ashlee, Robert, Brittany, Jarrod and Julie; and his four sisters, Patricia A. Book, Dawn L. Hetrick, Brenda L. Davidson and Judith L., wife of Kenneth Whiteside. Jesse was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Sandra L. Conlin.
A viewing will take place from 10 to 11 AM, followed by the funeral at 11 AM with The Rev. John C. Reiker officiating, on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Faith United Church of Christ. Please wear casual clothing. Entombment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park Mausoleum with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a contribution in Jesse's memory to Faith U.C.C., 1204 Wabank Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
