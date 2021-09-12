Jess William Wolcott, 65, of New Holland, died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest on September 7, 2021 in Gettysburg. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Jess and Jeryldine B. Wolcott, and his beloved daughter, Jennifer Marie. He is survived by his son, Jess Daniel Wolcott of Allentown, and his siblings: James, Jane, Julia, Judith, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be small service for immediate family members only. The family asks that in lieu of flowers you donate to your favorite charity. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com