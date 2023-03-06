Jerry Shenk Breneman, age 78, entered into glory on March 2, 2023. Son of the late Martin and Naomi Breneman, he was born on their Manor Township farm during a snowstorm on January 18, 1945.
Growing up, Jerry enjoyed helping around the farm and working with animals. He was involved in FFA during his time at Penn Manor High School, where he excelled in steer judging. Jerry was a follower of Jesus and committed to living out his faith from an Anabaptist perspective. An active member of Manheim Mennonite Church, and, later on, Millersville Mennonite Church, he enjoyed teaching Sunday School and leading singing. He had a deep love of music and was a strong tenor. During the Vietnam war, his non-resistant convictions led him to alternate service with Mennonite Central Committee's mobile meat canner. He later graduated from Eastern Mennonite College with a degree in Bible and wore several different hats after college, including part-time pastoring at Mountville Mennonite Church, teaching at New Danville Mennonite School, and farming part-time up to the early 1980s. For more than 45 years he served coal and fertilizer customers as a local truck driver for F.H. Kreider until retiring in 2020. He always had a ready smile and a wave, and most often showed that he cared about others by diligently sending greeting cards and offering gifts of food.
Jerry married Miriam (Metzler) on June 9, 1979, and they shared more than 43 years of their lives together. Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Kyle Breneman husband of Danielle, and Duane Breneman husband of Stephanie; four grandchildren; and his siblings, David Breneman husband of Yen, Rhoda Breneman, Rachel Breneman, and Roseanne Stewart wife of Kevin.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Millersville Mennonite Church, 437 Manor Ave., Millersville at 10:00 AM with Reverend Dr. Delbert Kautz officiating. The family will greet friends and relatives at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Friday, March 10, 2023 from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM and again Saturday at 9:00 AM before the Service at the church. Interment will follow at Habecker Mennonite Cemetery.
If desired, contributions in Jerry's memory may be sent to Eastern Mennonite Missions www.emm.org or Mennonite Central Committee at www.mcc.org. For online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »