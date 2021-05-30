Jerry R. Mays, Jr., 66, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at his home.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Mary Kast Mays of Millersville, and the late Jerry R. Mays, Sr. Jerry had shared 49 years of marriage with Carol E. Bisking Mays on May 20th.
Jerry was a 1972 graduate of Penn Manor High School in Millersville and had recently retired in 2018, after working locally as a plant manager. He attended First Assembly of God Church in Lancaster.
Jerry was a family man before anything, enjoyed time with his family, especially his granddaughters. He was a member of the 8th Ward Club, the GBU District 84, a social member with the Marine Corps and Millersville VFW Post 7294 Auxiliary. He enjoyed old cars and gave of his time to others by volunteering with many causes in the area.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his daughter: Tammy L. Mays of Lititz, his son, Jeremy M. Mays, husband of Elizabeth Fisher of Lancaster; his two granddaughters, Samantha and Kylie; and his two great-grandsons John and Jacob. He is also survived by his siblings: Timothy, husband of Sue Mays, Brenda, wife of James Whitaker, Kathryn Mays, all of Bradenton, FL, Matthew Mays, companion of Denise Cantey of Millersville, Wendy, wife of Melvin Hess of Conestoga, Licia Mays of St. Petersburg, FL, and John, husband of Shelley Mays of Millersville; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Mays.
Private services will be held at a later date to celebrate Jerry's life. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Jerry's memory to Caring Hospice, 101 Good Drive, Suite 1, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Lancaster First Assembly of God, 1025 Columbia Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com