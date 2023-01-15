Jerry R. Deverter, 75, of Lancaster, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was the son of the late Edward L. and Beulah (Beale) Deverter. He was married to his loving wife, Sharon (Frymyer) Deverter for 55 years.
Jerry proudly served in the United States Army from 1967 to 1968. He was awarded four Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. He worked as a plumber for The Cope Salt Company for over 40 years. Jerry was a member of The Otters Club, Riverside Camping Association, and the American Poolplayers Association. He enjoyed hunting and fishing at his Big Elk Camp Cabin in Tioga County. Jerry was kindhearted, generous, a good man and friend to all. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Kimberly A. Warfel (Dave), son, David H. Deverter (Helen), grandchildren, Cheyanne (Seth), Kaleb, Carter, Amber (Patrick), and Seth, great-grandson, Van, sister, Sally Todd, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Howard Deverter.
In honor of Jerry's wishes, no public services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Please visit Jerry's Memorial Page at
A living tribute »