Jerry M. Druck, 76, of Kirkwood was born on May 8, 1945 and passed on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, after fighting a courageous battle against heart disease, COPD, and lung cancer. He was the son of the late Kenneth and Mary (Herr) Druck.
He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Elizabeth (Anderson) Druck, 2 children, Patricia of Alabama, and Matthew of Kirkwood. Also surviving are 3 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, a brother, and a sister. Preceding him in death were a daughter and a brother.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for the excellent care Jerry received during the last two weeks of his life.
In accordance with Jerry's wishes, services will be private. Online guestbook at:
A living tribute »