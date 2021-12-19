Jerry Lewis Fenstermaker, 78, of Conestoga, PA, died unexpectedly at his residence on Tuesday, December 14,2021. The son of the late Robert H. Fenstermaker and Jane S. Lausch.
Jerry will be remembered for his favorite passions of working in the yard, when he was not doing that, he was having tea parties, playing school, and spoiling every one of his great-granddaughters. Each one of them was his reason for life.
His knowledge was amazing. He never asked or wanted help but was always willing to give a helping hand. His stories of growing up in Pequea to the time he served in Air Assault II were all interesting and was just a small picture to who he was.
In addition to his passion for his granddaughter’s and tending to his yard he will also be remembered for the love of his cars and Harley’s were just as strong.
He is survived by his wife, Linda M. Fenstermaker, three daughters; Corina Evans, Kelly Shank, and Cheryl Groff, two brothers; Bobbie and Ricky Fenstermaker and sister; Beth Carr, 6 grandchildren; Nathan and John Shank, Cody Myers, Destiny Evans, Shawn Fryberger, and Herbert McClain. 7 great-grandchildren; Harmony and Iris Shank, Ella Fryberger, Raelyn Myers, Joel, Jalen, and Jayceaon McClain.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his daughter, Tonia C. Fenstermaker and his sister, Judy Greenwalt and his three brothers, Skip Fenstermaker, Davie Fenstermaker, and Donnie Fenstermaker and 4 grandchildren: Micheal A. Price, Shane M. Fryberger, Ian Shank, and Jeremy Shank.
