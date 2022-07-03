Jerry L. Sager, 76, of Lancaster, passed away at his home following an extended journey with Parkinson's on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Born in Punxsutawney, PA, he was the son of the late Edward and Bernice (Gahagen) Sager. Jerry was the beloved husband and best friend of Barbara (Wingert) Sager. They celebrated 52 years of marriage on June 6.
After graduating from Punxsutawney Area High School in 1964, Jerry went on to receive his bachelor's degree from Tri-State College, now known as Trine University in Angola, IN where he served as President of Dela Chi Fraternity. His first job after college graduation was with Alcoa Aluminum bringing him to Lancaster and was the start of his professional and business career which spanned more than 40 years.
Jerry was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and along with his wife, Barbara, he is survived by his son, Derick J. Sager, and his daughter, Amanda D. Gleason and her husband Brian, all of Lancaster, and his grandchildren, Hailey Sager, and Naomi, Drue and Brie Gleason. He loved his family and especially time spending time with his grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend A Celebration of Life which will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Wayside Presbyterian Church, 600 Stony Battery Road, Landisville, PA 17538, where the family will begin receiving guests at 10:00 AM. Jerry was a Charter member of Wayside Presbyterian Church in Landisville where interment will follow in the church's Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to Kindred Hospices at 1891 Santa Barbara Drive, Suite 201, Lancaster, PA 17601. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com