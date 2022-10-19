Jerry L. Michael, Sr., 88, of Lancaster, went into the arms of Jesus, Oct. 13, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Clyde and Esther (Fristch) Michael. He shared more than 62 years with his beloved wife Shirley A. (Bouder) Michael, until her passing in 2013.
He retired from Brown and Williamson (the former General Cigar) following 30 dedicated years of service.
Family vacations were always shared at the family's beach house in New Jersey. Jerry enjoyed making memories with his children and grandchildren especially boating and fishing. He was also an avid Penn State football fan. He could frequently be found working in his yard. He took great pride in maintaining his property and keeping it pristine.
Jerry will be remembered by many for his passion of breeding and competing show pigeons. He won the title of Grand National Champion a few times, which he was quite proud of.
He will be sorely missed by his children, Jerry L. Michael, Jr. of Conestoga, Kathy L. married to Brett Giberson, of Conestoga, Kevin Michael, companion of Cindi Fox, of Columbia, and Scott Michael of Lancaster; grandchildren, Drew Giberson and Sarah Fox; great-grandchildren, Monte, and Charlotte; and a brother, Kenny Michael of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by 5 siblings, Margaret "Peggy" Sulyach, Joan Eichelberger, Clyde Michael, Skip Michael, and Larry Michael.
The family is receiving guests for a casual viewing on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584 from 10 AM until Noon. Interment to follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
