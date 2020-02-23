Jerry L. Lichty, 67, of Willow Street, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Winfield and Myrtle (Lapham) Geiter. She was the wife of Albert F. Lichty, with whom she shared over 23 years of marriage.
She enjoyed camping, gardening, painting, wallpapering, and keeping her house clean.
In addition to her husband Albert, she is survived by a son, Francis Scott Lichty husband of Allison of Puyallup, WA, and daughter, Danielle A. Lichty of Willow Street. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Dustin, Lester, Elizabeth, Ian, Amanda, Gabe; sister, Patsy Walton; brother, Robert Geiter and stepbrother, Mark Minnick. She was preceded in death by her son, Lester Stover, Jr., and two sisters, Audrey Shifflet and Beverly Phillip.
Friends and family will be received from 7-8PM on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »