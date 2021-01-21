Jerry L. Ebersole, 71, of Manheim, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, January 18, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family following a cancer journey. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Abner and Emma Ginder Ebersole and step son of the late Anna Mae Ebersole. Married on November 24, 1972, he was the faithful husband of Melba J. Augsburger Ebersole for 47 years.
Jerry faithfully served at Erb Mennonite Church where he was a member. He graduated from Elizabethtown Area High School in 1967. He worked in the same warehouse in the Conewago Business Park outside of Elizabethtown for 48 years, but for various employers. He retired in March 2020 from Crowe Transportation.
Jerry enjoyed collecting and using vintage 2-cylinder John Deere tractors in the garden and on his small farm. Spending time at a cabin with family was always a highlight for him. Above all of those things though, he loved his family and took an interest in the lives of others. He loved laughing with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Lindell J., wife of Wilmer E. Gehman, of Bowmansville, Dwilyn L., husband of Janelle M. Martin Ebersole, of Manheim, Daryl L., husband of Alisha N. Sangrey Ebersole, of Manheim, and Lanae J., wife of Laren D. Weaver, of Ephrata; 12 grandchildren; a step sister, Brenda, wife of Ken Fisher, of Leola; and a sister-in-law, Jean, wife of George Hurst, of Lititz. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Brayden Ebersole, and a brother, M. Dean Ebersole.
The family will receive guests at Erb Mennonite Church, 567 West Lexington Road, Lititz, PA on Sunday afternoon, January 24, from 2-5:00 PM. There will be no public viewing. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the same location on Monday afternoon, January 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Masks are encouraged for both events. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made in Jerry's memory to Christian Aid Ministries, PO Box 360, Berlin, OH 44610-0360 or to Water Street Ministries, PO Box 7267, Lancaster, PA 17604. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
