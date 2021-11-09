Jerry L. Diem, 70, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at home.
He was born in Durlach to the late Harold and Anna (Treisch) Zimmerman and was the husband of Vicki L. (Pugh) Diem with whom he shared 35 years of marriage.
Jerry was an electrician for BJ Baldwin Electric for over 30 years. He was a graduate of Ephrata High School and loved fishing and his dogs.
In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by his son, Brett A., husband of Genny Diem; two step-sons, Jason Santiago, Brandon Santiago; three grandchildren, Dakota, Cameron and Cossette and his brother, Donald, husband of Diana Diem.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
