Jerry L. Criswell, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. He was 77 years old.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Clyde Leon Criswell. Jerry was the loving husband of Connie for 57 years.
Jerry was a graduate of Solanco High School, class of 1962. He worked for General Motors Corporation in Wilmington, DE for 33 years and retired as a supervisor.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 3 daughters, Sheri Criswell, Tammy Sheets, wife of Steve Sheets, and Sandi Walls; 4 grandchildren, Megan Carr, Kelsey Carr, Joshua Geib, and Veronica Walls; and 1 great-grandchild, Nevaeh. He is also survived by his extended family and his beloved K9 buddy.
Jerry enjoyed following NASCAR racing, especially in his motor home. He liked fishing, crabbing, hunting, and spending time at the family camp, Short Horn, in Potter County. Jerry also had interests in cars, motorcycles, and shooting pool. He was a member of the Oxford Masonic Lodge 353 F&AM, The Eagles Club, and The Ancient Order of Croaking Frogs.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute and Hospice and Community Care.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jerry's memory to the Lancaster City Police Foundation K9 Unit, 39 West Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, or online at https://lancasterpolicefoundation.org/donate (please specify K9 with your donation).
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.dewalds.com.