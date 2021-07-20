Jerry H. Dougherty, 72, of Elizabethtown passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Born in Donaldson, he was the son of the late Henry and Geraldine Clouser Dougherty. Jerry retired from Groff's Meats, Elizabethtown. He was a member of the Elizabethtown American Legion Post 329.
Surviving is a daughter, Ashley Dougherty of Philadelphia, a son, Clinton Watts of Selinsgrove and a sister, Linda Leaman of Bainbridge. He was preceded in death by his companion, Victoria Schaeffer.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Jerry's memory may be sent to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send the family online condolences, please visit; www.BuchFuneral.com
