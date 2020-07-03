Jerry F. Keba, 56, passed away unexpectedly at his Strasburg home on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was born in Montgomery County to the late John and Mary (Gallagher) Keba. Jerry just celebrated 34 years of marriage with his wife Donna G. (Charles) Keba on June 14th.
He graduated from Warminster High School, completed his bachelor's degree in Computer Science at Millersville University and his master's degree in Information Technology from Penn State University. Jerry worked in information technology, travelling extensively around the world throughout his career.
In addition to his wife Donna, Jerry is survived by their son, Aaron C. Keba, and his girlfriend Isabelle Dwight of Los Angeles, CA; their daughter, Ellen M., wife of Stephen Hixson, and grandbaby to be of Strasburg; and his five siblings, Pat, wife of Jack Newby of Abbington, John Keba, husband of Shari of Agoura Hills, CA, James Keba, husband of Eileen of Langhorne, Joe Keba, husband of the late Mary of Doylestown, and Jeff Keba, husband of Cherie of Bensalem.
Jerry's family will receive guests from 1 to 2 PM, followed by a celebration of his life at 2 PM, on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Grace Community Church, with The Rev. Mike Sigman officiating. Interment will be private. Following state guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584.
To send online condolences, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644