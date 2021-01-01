Jerry C. Harple, 83, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles F. and Catherine (McComsey) Harple. Jerry was the husband of the late Patsy J. (Sweitzer) Harple who passed away on February 5, 2018.
Jerry retired from DuPont. An avid hunter and Dallas Cowboys fan, Jerry enjoyed watching his favorite NASCAR driver, Jeff Gordon. Jerry was very handy and could fix almost anything.
Jerry is survived by a son, Robert Harple of Mountville; a daughter-in-law, Eva J. (Glatticker) Dill of York; two grandsons, Derek Harple and Brandon Frederick; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Verlene Finkler of LA.
Jerry was preceded in death by a son, Randy Harple; three brothers, Raymond, Charles, and Herbert Harple; and a sister, Jolene Perry.
A graveside service honoring Jerry's life will be held at Salunga Mennonite Cemetery, 185 Stony Battery Rd, Landisville, PA 17538 on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 11 AM.
