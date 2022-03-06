Jerrold T. Blantz

Jerrold T. "Jerry" Blantz, 67, of Ronks passed away after a brief illness at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
He was a long-time companion of Ginny Schoenberger. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Walter and Katherine Drescher Blantz, Sr.
Jerry spent his career as a master mold repairman, from small molds at Playskool to 25 ton molds for various manufacturing companies. Following retirement he continued to work at Nordstrom's.
Jerry loved to fish. He heartily enjoyed the first day of trout fishing in Perry County. He enjoyed going hunting, playing darts and throwing axes, and doing other outdoor activities. He was also an animal lover of birds, dogs and cats. He loved flowers and gardening. He was the master carver at family pig roasts. A Dead head, he loved the Grateful Dead. He was a strong supporter of our veterans. Jerry was an avid Washington Redskins fan and loved trash talking with family Eagles and Cowboy fans.
Surviving is a daughter Valerie; 6 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren; and a sister Julie Blantz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by 6 brothers, Walter, Jr., Robert, Dale, Richard, Glenn, Clair; and a sister Janice Vanderslice.
A public graveside service will be held at Wesley Cemetery, 7 Wesley Road, Quarryville, PA on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 12 noon.
Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Jerry's memory to Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. reynoldsandshivery.com
