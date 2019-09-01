Jerrold P. (Jerry) Thompson (79), born in Sioux City, Iowa, passed away August 17, 2019 at his home in Lancaster, PA. He was married to Diana (Darch) and 3 daughters were born to this union. They would have celebrated their 60th anniversary on August 30th.
Jerry graduated from Iowa State Univ. with a degree in Ceramic Engineering in 1962. He was a highly respected glass furnace engineer with Armstrong Corp. for 6 years, and an outstanding salesman with Carborundum for 28 years.
He loved the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles, was a fine golfer and valued friend. Upon retirement the couple wintered and golfed at their vacation home in Pawleys Island, SC. He and Diana enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the World. He was a long-time member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church.
He is mourned by his wife Diana, daughters-- Christine Brennian, Laura Bomberger, and Linda Vance, 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
717-394-4097