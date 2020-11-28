Jerrold M. Smoker, 67, of Lancaster, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John M. and Louise (Harvey) Smoker. Jerrold worked as a construction project manager for several firms prior to his retirement.
Jerrold was a life member of the Lancaster Church of the Brethren where he sang in the Adult Choir. He also volunteered and was president of the Lancaster Cemetery Association. He studied at the Lancaster Conservatory of Music, also serving as past president. He took pleasure in gardening, landscaping, and being with family and friends.
He will be lovingly missed by: his brothers, James M. married to Joanne (Good) Smoker, York, John M. married to Suzanne (Johns) Smoker, Chambersburg; four nieces; two nephews.
The Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Kindly omit flowers. Memorials are welcomed to The Lancaster Cemetery, 205 East Lemon Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Furman's – Leola
