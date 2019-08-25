Jerome W. Eckenrode, Jr., 79, of Elizabethtown, passed away August 22, 2019, at the Hershey Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Phyllis M. (Henkel) Eckenrode.
Born December 5, 1939, in Hazelton, he was a son of the late Jerome Sr. and Edith Eckenrode.
Mr. Eckenrode was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Elise and Earl.
Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA at the convenience of the family.
Contributions can be made to the Tim Tebow Foundation, 2220 County Road 210 W, Suite 108, PMB 317, Jacksonville, FL 32259; or to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.