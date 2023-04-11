Jerome "Jerry" Mamola, 61, of Lititz, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 9th, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Somerville, NJ he was the son of the late Jerome J. and Beverly (nee Baron) Mamola. He graduated from Manville High School and later from Marist College, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Business.
He married his wife, Amity (nee Bahr), at Virginia Beach on May 23, 1988, and the two spent 35 wonderful years together.
A passionate fisherman, Jerry was happiest reeling in catfish on the Delaware River. He enjoyed playing guitar, off-roading in his Jeep Wrangler, and eating ice cream. A talented athlete, he coached his kids in softball, tennis, and soccer. His unique sense of humor and quick wit filled his family with laughter. He was a previous member of Rocky Hill First Reformed Church, Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, and an active member of FA-Q for over 40 years.
Jerry is loved and remembered by his devoted wife Amity, their four children - Rebecca and her husband James Deno, Rachel Mamola and her boyfriend Justin Sapir, Victoria Mamola and her fiancé Aaron Swarr, and Joseph Mamola; as well as his twin granddaughters Claire and Julia Deno.
He is cherished by his siblings, Ann and her husband Craig Schnatter, Mimi Lubinski, and Laura and her husband Joseph Knewasser. He will be missed by his "Bahrmageddon" in-laws and outlaws, over 30 nieces and nephews, lifelong friends, and his loyal golden retriever, Brody.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jerry's graveside service at Rocky Hill Cemetery, 34 Montgomery Ave., Rocky Hill, NJ, on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jerry's memory to The Breathing Room Foundation. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www. Buch Funeral.com