Jerome J. "Jerry" Free, 86, a resident of St. Anne's Retirement Community, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 after a brief illness. He was married to Gloria A. (Brignola) Free for 64 years. He was the son of the late Joseph and Martha Free of Jeanette, PA.
Jerry graduated from the Pennsylvania State University in 1954 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He obtained his Pennsylvania Professional Engineering Certificate and attended graduate classes at Franklin & Marshall College. He served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1961 as a 3rd class petty officer.
Jerry was a founding member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #867 and enjoyed volunteer work during retirement. He enjoyed working at bingo at both Lancaster Catholic High School and the Knights of Columbus. He worked for RCA Corp. and Burle Industries for over 40 years, retiring in 1995. His work consisted of power tube design and applications and writing power tube publication and specifications.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Gloria, are four children: Jessica, wife of Gordon Hotchkiss, of England, Regina, wife of William Benonis, of Morgantown, PA, Eileen, wife of Scott Little, of Mountville, PA and Jerome Free, Jr., husband of Deborah, of Lansdale, PA. Also surviving are six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 10 -11 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA. Interment will follow in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512 or to the church at the above address. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com