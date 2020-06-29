Jerilyn E. Hurst, 74, of Ephrata, formerly of Denver, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Lincoln Christian Home.
She was born in East Earl Township to the late David and Edna (Snader) Weaver and was the wife of the late Glenn Nelson Hurst who passed away in 2014.
She was a member of Weaverland Frame Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference).
Jerilyn worked as a homemaker. She loved spending time with her family.
Jerilyn is survived by four children, Byron G., husband of Joyce (Martin) Hurst of Denver, Michelle D., wife of Brian Nolt of Reinholds, Audrey B., wife of Merle Good of Newmanstown, Jerilyn Renee, wife of Sheldon Martin of Denver; a daughter-in-law, Glenda B. Hurst of Denver; 25 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ira, husband of Grace Weaver of Bernville, Melvin, husband of Emma Weaver of Ickesburg, Robert, husband of Glenda Weaver of New Providence and a sister, Grace, wife of Daniel Martin of Quarryville.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death a son, Philip S. Hurst and a daughter, Ardell E. Hurst.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Lincoln Christian Home who lovingly cared for mom the past few years.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 5 to 8 PM at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Martindale. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 9:30 a.m. at the Weaverland Frame Mennonite Church Cemetery, 1116 Weaverland Road, East Earl, with Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »