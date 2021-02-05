Jeremy Scott Martin, 17, of Ephrata, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 as a result of an automobile accident. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Jeffrey W. and Janelle S. (Zimmerman) Martin, with whom he resided.

Jeremy was employed with his father in farming and masonry and was a member of South Hinkletown Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by five siblings: Emily married to Clark High, Myerstown, Sheri married to Dwight Martin, Manheim, Alysa Martin fiancée of Jordan Hoover, Dustin Martin, Rosalyn Martin, all at home, a niece Aubrey High, a special friend, Lynelle Martin, Lebanon, a paternal grandmother, Alma H. Martin, New Holland, and maternal grandparents, Paul and Arlene Zimmerman. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Paul Z. Martin.

His funeral will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at South Hinkletown Mennonite Church with Bishop Amos G. Martin, E. Merle Nolt, Roy Sensenig, and Harlan Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday from 1 -4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Feb 7
First Visitation
Sunday, February 7, 2021
1:00PM-4:00PM
Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center
352 Martindale Road
EPHRATA, PA 17522
Feb 7
Second Visitation
Sunday, February 7, 2021
6:00PM-8:00PM
Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center
352 Martindale Road
EPHRATA, PA 17522
Feb 8
Service
Monday, February 8, 2021
9:30AM
South Hinkletown Mennonite Church
575 Farmersville Road
NEW HOLLAND, PA 17557
Groff-High Funeral Home

145 West Main Street
New Holland, PA 17557
717-354-0444
www.groffeckenroth.com

