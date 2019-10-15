Jeremy R. Rhineer of Brickerville, much loved son of Dwight and Lynn McKay and the late Paul M. Rhineer, died Saturday, October 12, 2019 due to the devastating effects of lung cancer.
Jeremy was a 1992 graduate of Warwick High School and attended Kutztown University.
He was a machine operator at Richter Precision Inc., East Petersburg, PA. Jeremy is survived by his brother Paul "Nick" Rhineer and sister-in-law Sue of Adelaide, Australia, sisters Kathi McKay Gascho of Tucson, AZ and Joyce McKay of Neffsville, PA.
Jeremy had great compassion and generosity and whole heartedly supported agencies founded to abolish human trafficking and to empower vulnerable women and children living in poverty in such a way that brings about sustainable change.
In lieu of flowers, Jeremy asked that those desiring to may donate to such a cause. Two of his particular favorites are Lotus Outreach (www.lotusoutreach.org) or Love146 (www.love146.org). There will be no funeral services.
