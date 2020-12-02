Jeremy M. Nolt, 42, of East Earl, died unexpectedly of an aneurysm on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Huntingdon County. His wife of 20 years, Joni A. (Faust) Nolt, survives. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Harold and Twila (Betsker) Nolt of East Earl.
Jeremy was the owner/operator of Nolt Backhoe Service and was an auctioneer employed by Farmersville Auction for many years.
He was an active member of Terre Hill Bible Fellowship Church, serving as a deacon and treasurer. He had a love for the Lord and was always looking for ways the church could reach out to others and bring them to the Lord. He was willing to help anyone in any way possible. He was very talented at being able to do anything, and if he didn't know how, he would figure it out. He cherished spending time with his wife and sons, whether he was boating, or hunting and fishing or through coaching his sons when they were playing Little League.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by two sons, Curtis and Dylan, who meant the world to him. They both live at home. He is also survived by his three sisters: Sheri A. married to Josh Stauffer, New Holland, Shana D. married to Dwayne Weaver, New Holland and Keshia N. married to Luke Miller, Terre Hill. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Services will be private at this time due to COVID. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Terre Hill Cemetery. A webcast of the graveside service will be available at www.groffeckenroth.com after 8 a.m. Sunday. Online condolences may also be posted there.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Terre Hill Bible Fellowship Church for The Center in Lancaster, P.O. Box 208, Terre Hill, PA 17581.