Jeremiah W. Wolf, 19 months, son of Megan N. Wolf of York, passed away at the Pittsburgh Children's Hospital on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Born in December, 2018 at Hershey Medical Center, Jeremiah was born with Trisomy 18, also known Edward's Syndrome, and experienced several other health issues in his life. What no one knew was what else he was born with: the heart and the spirit of a fighter! No matter the setback, he showed remarkable strength and fought on, refusing to give up.
He is survived by his family who loved him so dearly: his mom, Megan, his siblings: Joaquin "Peanut", Jaelynn, and Josiah " JoJo"; his maternal grandparents Doug and Teresa Wolf of Ephrata and many other family members.
There will be a service to celebrate Jeremiah's life to be held at a later time, for which an announcement will be made. Please consider making a donation in Jeremiah's memory to a charity close to Megan's heart, which helped her so much, the Ronald McDonald Charities at rmhc-centralpa.org. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
