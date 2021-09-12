Jeremiah R. Spickler, 36, of Columbia, PA entered into eternal rest unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at his home.
Born October 19, 1984 in Lancaster, Jeremiah was the son of Mark Spickler and Candice (Getz) Wall. A proud graduate of Lancaster Academy, Jeremiah went on to enjoy a long tenured position with Field of Screams where he wore many hats from maintenance to working on props that scared many each and every year. Most recently, he worked for Ecore International in the mechanical maintenance department.
Jeremiah was no stranger to the thrill and delight of Halloween which greatly influenced his life. He lived for the spook. His expertise led to a successful side business of mask making which was operated through 13th Ward FX. Above all, Jeremiah had a good sense of humor, was a friend to all, and enjoyed being the life of the party. Jeremiah especially loved spending time with his dog, Fry. His presence will be cherished and greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
To cherish his memory, Jeremiah leaves his father: Mark Spickler (Maribelle); mother: Candice Wall (Ron); two brothers: Zack Butt (Megan) and Zepplin Butt (Brittany); his maternal grandparents: Richard and Janet Getz; paternal grandfather: John Spickler; as well as several nieces, nephews, and aunts. He is preceded in death by a brother: Tyler Spickler; his paternal grandmother: Carol Spickler; and a great-aunt: Ruth Spickler.
A Viewing will be held at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 1pm to 3pm. A Funeral Service commemorating Jeremiah's life will immediately follow at 3pm with Rev. Don Wert officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor can be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 1861 Charter Ln., Lancaster, PA 17601.
To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com