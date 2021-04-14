Jeremiah O. Sensenig, 89, of Quarryville, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital from complications of a stroke. He was the husband of Vera Z. Nolt Sensenig with whom he celebrated 68 years of marriage on February 14, 2021. Born In Kinzers, he was the son of the late Ezra B. and Anna N. Oberholtzer Sensening.
Jeremiah was a lifelong dairy farmer until retiring and then was a taxi driver for the Amish which he thoroughly enjoyed. He was a faithful leader in his church, the Weaverland Conference, serving as minister and bishop for 58 years.
Surviving besides his wife are six sons, Elmer husband of Annetta Sensenig, Leon husband of Lucy Sensenig, Jere, Jr. husband of Barb Sensenig all of Quarryville, Jason husband of Susan Sensenig of Mount Joy, James husband of Sandy Sensenig of Quarryville, and Marlin at home; two daughters, Ada Mae wife of Larry Newswanger of Parkesburg, and Vera Jane wife of Vernon Fox of Quarryville; a daughter-in-law, Sadie Sensenig of Kirkwood; 34 grandchildren, 78 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Alma wife of the late Ezra Horst of Quarryville, Jonas husband of Grace Ann Sensenig of Holtwood, Barbara wife of the late Elvin Martin of Denver, and Freeland husband of Joyce Sensenig of Denver. He was preceded in death by a son, Earl Sensenig, two grandsons, Kent and Eric Newswanger; and five siblings, Ella, David Martha, Adin and Ida.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 20, at 9:30 A.M. at the Fairmount Mennonite Church, 520 Little Britain Road North, Quarryville, PA with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A Viewing will be held on Monday from 1:00 to 3:00 and 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
