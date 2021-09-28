Jeremiah Michael Small, 36, of Millersville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 17, 2021.
Jeremiah had a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice with High Honors from Perdue University. He was a former member of the Millersville Fire Company. He was a concrete laborer for Beacher Concrete, prior to that he worked as a prison guard for LCP for over 10 years. Jeremiah enjoyed tinkering, playing video games, researching genealogy and lounging with his best buddy Boomer.
He is survived by his parents, Michael Small (Sharon) of Marietta and Stephanie Rice Cauler of Millersville; his two children, Heather Small and Kenneth Nance III of East Petersburg; his partner, Tonya Pokopec of Millersville; his brother, Brandon Small of Millersville and his step brother, Timothy Torrens of Columbia.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Jeremiah's memory to Pitties Love Peace, Elizabethtown, PA - pittieslovepeace.com/support-us/