Jeremiah M. Martin, 87, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Fairmount Homes. He was the husband of the late Naomi Martin. They shared 60 years of marriage before her passing in 2017.
Born in Lebanon County on February 1, 1936, Jeremiah was the son of the late Paul S. and Lizzie (Mellinger) Martin.
Jeremiah was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church. He worked at Weaver's Quality Eggs in New Holland, Bareville Furniture in Leola, and Weaver Markets in Adamstown.
Jeremiah is survived by four children: Joyce Shenk, wife of Glen, of Leola, Donald, husband of Dawn (Martin) of Denver, Barry, husband of Sandy (Hurst) of Akron, and Robert of Ephrata; seven grandchildren: Kevin Shenk, husband of Donna, of Leola, Kelly Stauffer, wife of Gerald, of Shoemakersville, Nicole Diffenderfer, wife of Jon, of Akron, Tim Martin, husband of Rachel, of Lititz, Brooke Maurer, wife of Logan, of Ephrata, Cody Redcay, of Denver, Katie Myers, wife of Joel, of Richland; and 10 great-grandchildren: Claire and Caleb Shenk, Hannah, Leah, and Emma Martin, Henley Diffenderfer, Naomi and Lucy Myers, Abigail Stauffer, and Hazel Maurer.
Also surviving are two siblings: Evelyn Ritchie, wife of John, of Bethel and Clarence Martin of Lancaster.
In addition to his wife and parents, Jeremiah was preceded in death by three brothers: Paul Jr., Leroy, and Raymond, and one sister, Emma Hess.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Groffdale Mennonite (Brick) Church, 168 N. Groffdale Rd., Leola. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 from 6:00 8:00 p.m. and from 9:00 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church.
Services under the care of Gravenor's, Ephrata, PA.
