Jere W. Lintner, 80, of Peach Bottom, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at LGH. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Luther and Anna (Troop) Lintner. He was the loving husband of Patricia (Herr) Lintner with whom he shared over 57 years of marriage.
He worked at Armstrong World Industries for over 30 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Venus Beach of Peach Bottom, PA, Michael Lintner husband of Kristie of Columbia, PA, Ronald Lintner husband of Lori of Millersville and Anne Grafe of Mooresboro, NC. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Brandi Kendig and sister, Linda Ream.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11AM on Friday, June 30, 2023 at St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
