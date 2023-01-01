Jere Ray Duke

Jere R. Duke died on December 24, 2022. He is survived by Evelyn Seifert Duke, his wife of 65 years. Jere was born on September 19, 1935, in Lancaster to the late Franklin and Mary Leora Duke. His brother Henry Ernest Duke passed away in 2014. Jere will be remembered by his daughter Tamara Duke Jacobs, wife of Daniel; and his son Jeffry Duke, husband of Beth Keffer Duke. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Joshua Duke, Brittany (Duke) Boldt, Sean Jacobs, and Robert Jacobs, and four great grandchildren.
Jere graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and Franklin and Marshall College. He retired in 2009 from Lancaster Malleable Castings Co. where he was Vice President and Corporate Secretary. He was very active in Trinity Lutheran Church, where he sang in the choir for over 30 years, narrated cantatas, served as a lector, and led the Building Committee during the church's expansion. Jere was a member of the Donegal School Board and also served as president.
Jere loved travel and went on many river cruises in Europe. His favorite vacation was a safari and Nile river cruise in Africa. He and Evelyn would often travel with friends and enjoyed playing golf in new and familiar locations. Jere loved to play bridge, pinochle, golf, and free cell.
A memorial service honoring Jere's life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 47 West Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church (address above). To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com