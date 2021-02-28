Jere N. Trimble, 89 of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly Friday morning, February 26, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster on April 12, 1931, he was the son of the late Jacob and Mabel Murr Trimble. He was the husband of Marian L. Shelley Trimble, whom he married on July 9, 1955.
Jere was a member of the former St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Lancaster and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lancaster. Jere graduated in 1949 from J.P. McCaskey High School. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Jere retired from Precision Form and had previously worked for Alcoa and Armstrong. He worked for John Herr's Market in Millersville after retirement well into his 80's. Jere enjoyed reading and coin collecting.
Jere will be missed by his wife, Marian; son, Mark A., husband of Mary Trimble of Willow Street; daughter, Lynn M., wife of John Gebhart of New Providence and his grandchildren, Amanda and Jared Trimble and Jessica Gebhart. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Elwood, Paul and C. Richard Trimble and his sisters, Helen Herr and Margaret Pfeiffer.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jere's funeral services on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 11AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga, PA. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 to 11AM.
Interment will be held in the Conestoga Memorial Park.
Please omit flowers; memorial remembrances may be made to Jere's memory to Hospice & Community Care. For other information please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Conestoga & Lancaster
