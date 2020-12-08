Jere Michael Long, 80, of Williamsburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully in his home on December 1, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children.
Jere was born on March 22, 1940 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He is preceded in death by his father, Gervase Francis Long; mother, Ava Marie Huber Long; and his brother, Joseph Francis Long.
Jere was a dedicated husband to his wife Charma Krailing Long for 59 years. A loving father to Michael and Julie; father-in-law to Tracy and Darren and adoring grandfather to Elizabeth (Addison), Caroline, Elliott (Kathryn), Lydia, and Harrison. He was a devoted brother to his sister, Joan Long Mahan.
Jere enjoyed a successful career for 40 years with the JCPenney Company. Jere and Charma moved several times during his career and finally settled in Williamsburg, Virginia after retirement in 1998. He made many lifelong friends throughout his career. In retirement, Jere was active in his church, St. Olaf, and volunteered various ways in his community. He was a dedicated member of his homeowners association for over 18 years and held many positions on the board.
It is not easy to put in to words the man that Jere was. He was a husband, father, grandfather and friend who was always ready to help out with words of wisdom, a simple favor, or just to listen. Those that were lucky enough to know him well, loved him. His great sense of humor, generosity, and honesty will be missed but not forgotten.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday December 12, 2020 at 12:00 pm at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 104 Norge Lane, Williamsburg, VA 23188. We request that all attending wear masks for the service. Social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Olaf Church Building Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.