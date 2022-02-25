Jere M. Hassel, age 83, of New Providence, PA, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Thursday, February 24, 2022. He was the husband of Yvonne L. "Bonnie" Graham Hassel, with whom he celebrated 64 years of marriage on February 15th. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Milton G. & Violet G. Aukamp Hassel.
He was a member of New Providence Church of God. Jere ran heavy equipment and did excavating work during his years of employment. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting and going to church.
Surviving besides his wife is a daughter, Sheri L. wife of Roger L. Kolp of New Providence, 3 granddaughters: Kristen Omlor, Debra Moyer, Beth Earhart, great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Waylon, Walker Moyer & Carter Fickes, 2 sisters: Claire M. Troop of Quarryville, LaVonne A. wife of Marvin Scott of Paradise. He was preceded in death by 2 step sisters: Ruth Duchemin and Gladys Howard.
Funeral service will take place from the New Providence Church of God, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA, on Tuesday, March 1st at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Dwight Lefever will be officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
