Jere Lee LaCon, 80, of Lancaster, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Vincent Joseph and Dorothy (Fry) LaCon.
Jere served as a proud member of the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was an active member of Pearl Street United Methodist Church. He enjoyed antiquing and had a stand at Root's for a number of years. He also loved fishing and going to the casinos.
Jere is survived by his brother, Robert LaCon (wife, Cindy) and his niece Melissa LaCon (husband, Nimesh Razeek).
A Viewing will take place at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 441 N. George Street, Millersville, PA 17551 on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM. A Graveside Service will follow at 2:00 PM at Creswell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or 4250 Crums Mill Road, Ste 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
