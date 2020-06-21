Jere L. Retallack, 75, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was the husband of Danielle (Brady) Retallack, with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage this past August 23rd. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John Edward and Anna May (Buckwalter) Retallack.
Jere served in the Navy from 1963-65 and received the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal while serving in the Dominican Republic. He worked as a line leader for Armstrong World Industries for 37 years, retiring in 2003.
Jere loved history, traveling with his family to museums, and reading biographies and anything history-related. As a talented woodworker, he combined his interests and created reproductions for local museums and was active in the support of Landis Valley Museum and other state museums. He sold his handmade tape looms, rolling pins, and other kitchen creations at local craft fairs throughout Lancaster and the surrounding counties. Jere was always active in the support of his children's activities, and became a stroke and turn judge for his daughter's swim team and served as a leader for his sons' Boy Scout Troop.
His family and friends will miss the generosity he showed to everyone he met.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Linda of Henrico, VA, Paul (Kristen) of Lancaster, and John of Austin, TX; his brother Barry Retallack of Lancaster and his sister, Barbara Sue Retallack of Salt Lake City, UT.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA from 10-11AM, with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Jere's memory to Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, Attn Business Manager, 2451 Kissel Hill Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. To send condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com