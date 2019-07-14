Jere L. Hemperly, 82, of Manheim Township, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late William and Fannie Wiker Hemperly and husband of the late Barbara A. Hemperly to whom he was married for 56 years.
He graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1954. While at McCaskey, Jere was on the wrestling team. During his freshman year, he made it to finals in Districts. Jere was a three time District Champion, three time Regional Champion, and went to states three times. During his senior year, Jere was voted Most Outstanding Wrestler at the District Tournament. After many years, his hard work paid off and he was inducted into the J.P. McCaskey Hall of Fame and District Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame.
Jere served in the United States Army, and then worked for UGI, where he retired forty-three years later. While at UGI, Jere was a catcher for their softball team, which won the Industrial League Championship four years in a row. Jere also caught for the Bird-in-Hand softball team which won the State Championship title in 1986 and 1987. Both years he went to the National Tournament. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Lancaster Lodge No. 43 F.&A.M., Tall Cedars of Lebanon, and the 8th Ward Club.
Surviving Jere are his son, John M. Hemperly, husband of Diane (Frey) and his granddaughter Abigail M. Hemperly, of Lancaster; three siblings, Bonnie Tshudy, William Hemperly and Mervin Hemperly, all of Lancaster; and many nieces and nephews. Jere was preceded in death by his wife Barbara in 2015, and by his sisters Ruth Sherrard and Delorous Duke.
A celebration of Jere's life will be held 11:00 am Friday, July 19th at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl St., Lancaster, PA 17603, with The Rev. Dr. Daniel M. Yeiser officiating. Jere's family will greet friends from 10:00–11:00 am at the church. Interment in Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jere's memory may be sent to UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, 1500 Highlands Drive, Lititz, PA 17543.
