Jere L. Heft, 82, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021, at Ephrata Manor.
He was born in Adamstown to the late Luke S. and Jocelyn (Stork) Heft and was the husband of Jeanne (Buffenmyer) Heft with whom he shared 60 years of marriage.
He was a member of Hope United Methodist Church since 1960.
Jere was a graduate of Governor Mifflin High School. He was vice president for Hardings Bakery before retiring in 2002. Jere was an avid NASCAR fan, he loved attending races and also watching them on TV. He especially loved to vacation in Florida to visit his daughter. Jere was also a longtime member of the Garden Spot Lions Club.
In addition to his wife, Jere is survived by a daughter, Christine Heft, wife of Grafton Carlson; two brothers-in-law, Glenn, husband of Almanara Buffenmyer, Norman Hainley and a sister-in-law, Barbara Haws.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Mark Heft; his sister, Susan J. Burkhart; two brothers-in-law, Fred Buffenmyer, Parke Haws and two sisters-in-law, Sara Lynn Hainley, Mary Lou, wife of the late Norman "Bill" Jones.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, followed by funeral services at 10:30 AM with Pastor Scott Dorn officiating. Interment will be private at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jere's memory may be made to Ephrata Area Social Services, 227 N. State Street, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.