Jere L. Aument, 80, of Perryville, MD passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre De Grace, MD. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Jean (Bucher) Aument. He was the husband of Susan Garvin Aument.
After Jere attended McCaskey High School he served in the U.S. Air Force. He spent most of his career as a supervisor at Kunzler Meats. Prior to Kunzler, he also spent several years as a guard at the Lancaster County Prison. His passion was boating and spending time on the Chesapeake Bay. He also enjoyed bird watching.
Besides his wife Susan, Jere is survived by two children, Randall Aument (Pamela) of Thomasville, and Kimberly Baker (Jeffrey) of Rapho Township. He was preceded in death by two sons, Mitchell and Michael Aument; and a brother, John Aument.
A private ceremony will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of PA, Inc.
