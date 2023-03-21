Jere J. Lefever, 74, of Manheim, died on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late George and Helen Rawhauser Lefever. Jere was the loving husband of the late Mar-ya-ene "Nenia" Lefever who died in 2005. A veteran, Jere proudly served his country in the United States Army. He graduated from McCaskey High School in 1968 with his lifelong friends, Skip and Sandy Roschel. Jere worked for Armstrong Flooring where he retired after 30 years. Jere was a free-spirited rebel and in his younger years he was known to be the "life of the party" who walked to the beat of his own drum. He enjoyed hosting neighborhood pool parties and was an avid western Gunsmoke enthusiast. He enjoyed fishing and camping.
Surviving are two children, Quint husband of Jacquie Zebellos Lefever, of San Diego, CA, Kara wife of Mark Housman, of Hellam, and grandchildren Ryan and Caden Lefever, of San Diego, CA, Carson and Alexis Osborne, of Hellam, Jacob Housman, of Lancaster and Janelle Housman of Kalispell, MT, and a brother, Thomas husband of Noreen Casem Lefever, of East Petersburg.
At Jere's request, there will be no services. To send the family online condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
