Jere G. Butzer, 81, of Silver Spring, died peacefully on Sunday May 24, 2020 at Lancashire Hall, Lancaster. Born in Silver Spring, he was the son of the late John C. and Anna Mae Lenhard Butzer.
Jere was a sales representative in building materials for the Georgia-Pacific Company. Following retirement, he worked in sales for the former Heckinger Store, Lancaster. Jere was an excellent wood craftsman and enjoyed remodeling his home, working in his wood shop and was a history buff.
Surviving is a daughter, Melissa Butzer, two grandchildren: Steven Butzer, Jr., Jesse Butzer, two great-grandchildren: Kaelynn and Riley Butzer, a brother, Donald husband of Charlene Butzer, a sister, Janie wife of Jack Wissing, and a daughter-in-law, Sandy Butzer-MacLaren wife of Kevin MacLaren. Preceding him in death are two sons: Steven and Barry Butzer and a brother, John Butzer.
Services will be private. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
