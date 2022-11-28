Jere Fenninger, age 88, of Ronks, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Shirley "Tiny" Murr Fenninger for over 68 years. Born in Strasburg, he was the son of the late Earl and Hazel Reigler Fenninger. Jere was a dispatcher for the former Paradise Quarry and then worked at Rusco Hydraulics before retiring in 1996. After retirement he provided transportation to the Amish Community until the age of 85. In his younger years, he enjoyed baseball, hunting, and fishing. He was known for the meticulous care of his vehicles and yard. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 2 children: Randy E. husband of Shirley Hershey Fenninger of Paradise, Jo Anne wife of Terry Gainer of Holtwood, 4 grandchildren: Amy wife of Sean Duffin, Amanda wife of Fernando Arciniega, Kevin husband of Ashley Fenninger, Kyle husband of Callie Fenninger, 4 great-grandchildren: Colin, Myles, Natalie, Lucas, and a sister Catherine wife of Carl Moody of FL. He was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Lloyd, Dorothy Wolpert, and Esther Mae Sweigart.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. shiveryfuneralhome.com
