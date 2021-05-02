Jere F. Goretzke, Sr., 76, of New Danville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital, following a brief illness. He was the husband of Judith A. "Judy" Downes Goretzke, with whom he celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on December 31, 2020. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Jay R., Sr. and Florence Miller Goretzke.
Jere was a truck driver for United Parcel Service for more than 30 years before his retirement in 2004. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving with the Old Guard during the Vietnam Conflict, and was a member of the Fife and Drum Corps at Arlington National Cemetery. Jere was a member of New Danville Fire Company; played shortstop for and also coached the New Danville Modified Softball Team; coached Little League and was an avid hunter.
Surviving in addition to his wife, one daughter: Joy L. (John) Wighaman, Lancaster. Three grandchildren: Oliver, Carter and Vivian. He was preceded in death by one son: Jere F. Goretzke, Jr. Two brothers: John L. Goretzke and Jay R. Goretzke, Jr.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at Conestoga Fire Company, 3290 Main Street, Conestoga, PA 17516 on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 4:00 P.M. with Pastor Robert Brody, officiating. The Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Following the service, there will be catered food. The Private Burial will be in Reformed Mennonite Cemetery of New Danville with Full Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the New Danville Fire Company, 43 Marticville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 or the Conestoga Fire Company. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia.